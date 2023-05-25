Watch CBS News
Local News

Devon Horse Show & Country Fair is underway

By Jan Carabeo

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Devon horse show and county fair returns
The Devon horse show and county fair returns 02:35

CHESTER COUNTY Pa. (CBS) - The Devon Horse Show & Country Fair is underway in Chester County. The annual event draws top equestrian competitors from around the world to compete.

The Devon Horse Show is now more than 125 years old, making it the oldest and largest multi-breed show in the country.

"It is a beautiful facility. They completely make the courses beautiful, with the flowers, and presentation, and with the fair right here," said Junior Competitor Kate Egan. "You can be watching from the stands, and you can also be watching from the Ferris wheel. It is so exciting, it is so fun. Very family-friendly too." 

Riders of all ages compete in various events during the horse show. 

Jan Carabeo

Jan Carabeo joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in March 2014 and was named weekend morning anchor in January 2017.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.