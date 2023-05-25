CHESTER COUNTY Pa. (CBS) - The Devon Horse Show & Country Fair is underway in Chester County. The annual event draws top equestrian competitors from around the world to compete.

The Devon Horse Show is now more than 125 years old, making it the oldest and largest multi-breed show in the country.

"It is a beautiful facility. They completely make the courses beautiful, with the flowers, and presentation, and with the fair right here," said Junior Competitor Kate Egan. "You can be watching from the stands, and you can also be watching from the Ferris wheel. It is so exciting, it is so fun. Very family-friendly too."

Riders of all ages compete in various events during the horse show.