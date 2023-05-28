Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial Day Weekend: Cherry Street Pier fireworks, flea market, dance party

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Memorial Day Weekend: Fireworks, flea market, dance party at Cherry Street Pier
Memorial Day Weekend: Fireworks, flea market, dance party at Cherry Street Pier 01:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We saw people of all ages come to Cherry Street Pier to take in the views and kick off the unofficial start of summer during the Memorial Day weekend.

Before the sky above the Delaware River was filled with fireworks for Memorial Day weekend.

"We love fireworks," Amaya Regis said.

People stopped by Cherry Street Pier to check out their packed dance party and flea market. In between all the dancing and vintage clothing, people took the time to reflect on the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

Walter Weber is the owner of Captain's Vintage. The company behind Liberty Flea Vintage and Artisan Market.

"As I grew up with friends and family members who were in the military it really started to hit home to me that there is a lot of sacrifice on behalf of our country," Weber said.

One of the vendors who was selling home decor, Taneise Marshall of The Collective by RaeFarrell, also has a close connection to the holiday.

"It's a really special day for me," Marshall said. "I have a lot of family members who have served and a couple of them have passed on. For us, we like to pay honor to them."

That same sentiment was felt by Tommiejo Hatfield and her family.

"They fought for us," Hatfield said. "They gave up their lives, time away from their families to fight for us."

It's a sacrifice that many say was made so we can enjoy freedom.

"It makes me feel happy seeing how we're all like one community basically," Amanii Regis said.

Even though the fireworks were only for Saturday night, the Liberty Flea Market will be back open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cherry Street Pier.

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS3 Eyewitness News. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 11:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.