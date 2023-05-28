Memorial Day Weekend: Cherry Street Pier fireworks, flea market, dance party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We saw people of all ages come to Cherry Street Pier to take in the views and kick off the unofficial start of summer during the Memorial Day weekend.

Before the sky above the Delaware River was filled with fireworks for Memorial Day weekend.

"We love fireworks," Amaya Regis said.

People stopped by Cherry Street Pier to check out their packed dance party and flea market. In between all the dancing and vintage clothing, people took the time to reflect on the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

People are out at Cherry Street Pier dancing and taking in all the good music before the fireworks start at 9:30 tonight. 🎆🧨@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/L7t83qxxJI — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) May 27, 2023

Walter Weber is the owner of Captain's Vintage. The company behind Liberty Flea Vintage and Artisan Market.

"As I grew up with friends and family members who were in the military it really started to hit home to me that there is a lot of sacrifice on behalf of our country," Weber said.

One of the vendors who was selling home decor, Taneise Marshall of The Collective by RaeFarrell, also has a close connection to the holiday.

"It's a really special day for me," Marshall said. "I have a lot of family members who have served and a couple of them have passed on. For us, we like to pay honor to them."

Fireworks light up the sky above the Delaware River tonight at Cherry Street Pier for Memorial Day Weekend 🎆🧨@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/HSie18DEbU — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) May 28, 2023

That same sentiment was felt by Tommiejo Hatfield and her family.

"They fought for us," Hatfield said. "They gave up their lives, time away from their families to fight for us."

It's a sacrifice that many say was made so we can enjoy freedom.

"It makes me feel happy seeing how we're all like one community basically," Amanii Regis said.

Even though the fireworks were only for Saturday night, the Liberty Flea Market will be back open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cherry Street Pier.