Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia region will be cool and damp. Here's the weather forecast.

We are back to WELL below-normal temps Friday in the Philadelphia region, so the jeans and a sweatshirt will be the rule.

Have your umbrella with you and perhaps add a little Rain-X to the car windshield as showers will be around, mainly later in the day, with a greater chance south of the city.

NEXT big weather changes

It will be a cool and wet pattern for the long Memorial Day weekend.

If you are starting the holiday early Friday, be prepared for highs in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies with spotty showers.

Unfortunately, temperatures decline even further from there, with Saturday struggling to reach the upper 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday is a washout with rain likely all day, getting heavier at night into Sunday morning. Some drying late Sunday is possible.

On Sunday, plan on the mid 60s, and on Monday (Memorial Day), highs will be in the low 70s. Have a backup plan to move any outdoor activities indoor indoors. Temperatures will head back above normal near 80 next week, just in time to head back to work.

When it comes to rain, we will likely end up measuring total rainfall in the 1 to 3 inches range by the end of the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

While not good for your weekend plans, we need it badly. Well below normal precipitation has brought a severe drought to most of the region. The 80s will return next week. Our normal high is 75 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouds, showers. High 60, low 56.

Saturday: Wet and cold. High 55, low 51.

Sunday: AM showers. High 66 low 52.

Monday: Cloudy, milder (Memorial Day). High 71, low 57.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 75, low 62.

Wednesday: Warm. High 86, low 63.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 83, low 64.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast