Scattered showers Monday in Philadelphia area, warmer temperatures on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

After a dreary weekend in the Philadelphia area, Memorial Day on Monday is the best of the holiday weekend with mostly cloudy skies, and a lower chance of scattered showers and isolated storms. Temperatures will be closer to normal in the mid 70s.

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Following the holiday weekend, we do a U-turn this week as temperatures rise to the 80s.

Rain is possible Tuesday morning, but after that, conditions look dry for several days.

Rain chances this week CBS Philadelphia

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the week with a return of sunshine by the end of the week. Next weekend is trending dry, a nice change from our current washout.

High rip current risk at Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches

If you are braving the weather and headed down the Shore anyway, beware of rip currents and follow the directions of lifeguards. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches in both New Jersey and Delaware this weekend. Swimming can be dangerous, especially if unsupervised.

Another risk is the chilly water temperature of 55. Hypothermia can set in quickly.

Rain needed to curb drought in Philadelphia region

Rainfall totals through the Memorial Day weekend will range from 1-3 inches, which will certainly prove beneficial given the ongoing drought.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Showers and rumbles. High 75, low 62.

Tuesday: More clouds. High 80, low 65.

Wednesday: A shower? High 82, low 66.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82, low 58.

Friday: Sunshine returns. High 80, low 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 78, low 54.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 76, low 57.

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