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Scattered showers Monday in Philadelphia area, warmer temperatures on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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After a dreary weekend in the Philadelphia area, Memorial Day on Monday is the best of the holiday weekend with mostly cloudy skies, and a lower chance of scattered showers and isolated storms. Temperatures will be closer to normal in the mid 70s.

NEXT weather change
NEXT weather change CBS Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Following the holiday weekend, we do a U-turn this week as temperatures rise to the 80s.

Rain is possible Tuesday morning, but after that, conditions look dry for several days.

Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week CBS Philadelphia

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the first half of the week with a return of sunshine by the end of the week. Next weekend is trending dry, a nice change from our current washout.

High rip current risk at Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches

If you are braving the weather and headed down the Shore anyway, beware of rip currents and follow the directions of lifeguards. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches in both New Jersey and Delaware this weekend. Swimming can be dangerous, especially if unsupervised.

Another risk is the chilly water temperature of 55. Hypothermia can set in quickly.  

Rain needed to curb drought in Philadelphia region

Rainfall totals through the Memorial Day weekend will range from 1-3 inches, which will certainly prove beneficial given the ongoing drought.

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CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Showers and rumbles. High 75, low 62.

Tuesday: More clouds. High 80, low 65.

Wednesday: A shower? High 82, low 66.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82, low 58.

Friday: Sunshine returns. High 80, low 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 78, low 54.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 76, low 57.

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