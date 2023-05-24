Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial Day preparations underway in Camden cemeteries

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two cemeteries in Camden are cleaned up for wreath-laying ceremonies on Memorial Day.
Two cemeteries in Camden are cleaned up for wreath-laying ceremonies on Memorial Day. 00:19

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two cemeteries in Camden are being cleaned up so they're ready for wreath-laying ceremonies on Memorial Day.

The city, board of commissioners, and volunteers are working at Evergreen and New Camden cemeteries.

The cemeteries date back more than two centuries and are the final resting place of historical figures and public servants, including military veterans.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.