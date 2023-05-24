Memorial Day preparations underway in Camden cemeteries

Two cemeteries in Camden are cleaned up for wreath-laying ceremonies on Memorial Day.

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two cemeteries in Camden are being cleaned up so they're ready for wreath-laying ceremonies on Memorial Day.

The city, board of commissioners, and volunteers are working at Evergreen and New Camden cemeteries.

The cemeteries date back more than two centuries and are the final resting place of historical figures and public servants, including military veterans.