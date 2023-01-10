Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion. How would you spend it?

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- What would you do with a billion dollars?

The Mega Millions jackpot is over $1.1 billion after there were no winners in Friday night's drawing. It's the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fifth-largest in lottery history.

A lot of people are dreaming big this morning about hitting the Mega Millions lottery jackpot Tuesday night.

Tonight's drawing will be at 11 p.m., which means you have until 10:45 p.m. to get your tickets.

If you do, you certainly won't be alone, as millions of Americans try to get a piece of this record-setting jackpot.

With more than a billion dollars on the brain, we asked some folks who are hoping to get lucky: What would be the first thing you'd buy if you became a billionaire overnight?

They planned to be generous.

"You kinda take care of the family a little and then after that, you just enjoy yourself and you enjoy life," said Alan Lawrence.

There were dreams of owning new properties.

"A house, a summer home. For my husband, a ranch," said Hilda Rafal of Wilmington, Delaware.

And others imagined a nice getaway with their millions.

"I would buy my daughter a house first," said Thomas Walston. "Then I would make sure all the family members were straight, and take a nice vacation."

The jackpot is only $1.1 billion if you take the annuity option, which is paid out annually and spread over 29 years.

Most people opt for the lump sum, which for Tuesday night's drawing would amount to about $569 million.

