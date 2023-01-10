Watch CBS News
Mega Millions, $1.1 billion jackpot: When's next drawing?

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mega Millions soars past $1 billion for Tuesday night
Mega Millions soars past $1 billion for Tuesday night 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than $1 billion is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

No winning tickets were sold for last Friday's drawing.

Last Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and a Mega Ball of 13.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion prize?

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Mega Millions and lottery history

Mega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.

This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.

Tuesday's drawing will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fifth-largest in lottery history.

The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.

What are the odds to win the jackpot?

One in 306 million.

How much does it cost to play?

A ticket costs $2 per play; a Megaplier costs an additional $1.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 7:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

