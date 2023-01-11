Mega Millions: Winning numbers for $1.1 billion drawing

Here are winning numbers for $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Check your Mega Millions tickets because you could be a billionaire (or at least a centi-millionaire). Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.1 billion -- the third largest in the game's history.

Tuesday night's winning numbers are 15, 13, 7, 18, 14 and the Megaball is 9.

What happens if you win?

A winner can either choose to be paid annually or take the lump sum.

The jackpot is only $1.1 billion if the winner opts for the annuity option. That is, the jackpot would be paid out over a 29-year period.

Otherwise, the winner would only take home about $569 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 306 million.

Mega Millions and lottery history

Mega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.

This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.

Tuesday night's drawing was the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fifth-largest in lottery history.

The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.

What would you do?

CBS Philadelphia on Tuesday talked with residents around the Delaware Valley about what they would do if they strike it big.

Alan Lawrence said he would take care of his family and then himself.

Wilmington, Delaware, resident Hilda Rafal said they would buy a summer house and a ranch for their husband.

How about Thomas Walston?

"I would buy my daughter a house first," Walston said. "Then I would make sure all the family members were straight, and take a nice vacation."

Many lottery players also say if they win, they would like to pay it forward.

"Pay off all my five grandchildren's college tuitions," Claymont resident Judi Casper said, "which will probably take all of it."

Claymont resident John Scarcelli says he would pay off his credit card bills and the rest of his debt.