This Montco woman is giving exposure to local businesses

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County woman is using technology to shine a spotlight on small businesses.

From her home studio, 46-year-old Heather Michaelson, who lives with Down syndrome, is determined to give back.

"I like helping people with or without disabilities, all abilities." Michaelson said.

Every Monday and Friday, she hosts a Facebook Live show called "Hanging with Heather," where she interviews entrepreneurs from chefs to videographers, giving exposure to businesses that struggled during the pandemic.

Her hour-long show airs on the Facebook page of "Integrate for Good."

Bev Weinberg, the founder of the nonprofit, hired Michaelson.

"Some of them at first say 'I'm going to be interviewed by someone with Down syndrome?' Like they're a little bit surprised by that," Weinberg said. "And within seconds, even before we go live, they quickly realize that Heather is an incredible interviewer. She has incredible talent. And it really changes the mindset of so many people."

When Michaelson isn't hosting Facebook Lives, she's a community educator. She's taught us how to use a loom to weave plastic bags into sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness.

Heather is also skilled with a paintbrush, selling her watercolors to raise money for the nonprofit.

She speaks at corporate events and addressed students at Harvard earlier this summer.

Last week, she won Integrate for Good's first ever leadership award. And she has some advice for you if you're facing a challenge.

"Stay calm and try again," Michaelson said. "And don't give up."

Michaelson certainly isn't giving up any time soon as paves the way for others.