Person with measles passed through Philadelphia International Airport, health officials say

A person with measles traveled through Philadelphia International Airport last week, health officials said.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning about a possible measles exposure at Terminal E in the airport on Thursday from 1:35 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The person was traveling through Philly, the announcement said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said officials do not believe there is a threat to the general public connected to this case.

"We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles. Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the risk of travel-related measles cases remains," Raval-Nelson said in a statement. "In addition, measles cases and outbreaks have continued to increase in the United States, including a very large and ongoing outbreak in South Carolina. We strongly encourage parents to follow the immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able."

Additionally, Ravel-Nelson said, people planning to travel to locations with measles outbreaks inside and outside of the U.S. should speak to their doctors about their plans and any vaccinations that may be needed.

As of late January, the outbreak in South Carolina, which started in October, had grown to 780 cases, including 18 people who were hospitalized, according to local health officials.

More than 2,200 measles cases were reported around the country in 2025, and two children died during an outbreak in West Texas last year.

In the Delaware Valley, a person with measles visited an urgent care facility in Montgomery County in January, officials said. A case of measles was also reported on an Amtrak train that passed through Philadelphia on Jan. 7, according to health officials in Maryland.

What is measles and what are the symptoms?

Measles is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes, followed by rash, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Preventing measles

Protection from measles is included in the shot for measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine, which is typically given to children in two doses, one at 12 to 15 months and another at 4 to 6 years old, according to the CDC. It's also part of the MMRV vaccine, which includes varicella (chicken pox).

The vaccine is safe and is extremely effective at preventing measles, Philadelphia health officials said. Adults can be vaccinated, too, as needed.