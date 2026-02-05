Person infected with measles visited Montgomery County urgent care, Pennsylvania health officials say

A person with a confirmed case of measles visited an urgent care center in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, last month, health officials said.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Office of Public Health said Thursday that the infected person was at the Patient First Primary and Urgent Care on Collegeville Road on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Officials said anyone at the center from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on that date could have been exposed to measles and should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 21 days.

Symptoms of measles infection include fever, rash, cough, congestion or runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles at the urgent care location should reach out to their doctor or hospital before visiting. If you do develop symptoms, health officials say to stay home and call a health care provider immediately.

People who were born in 1957 or earlier, have had two doses of the MMR vaccine, or the recommended vaccine doses based on your age, are usually protected from measles, the health department said.

Infants and children under the age of 5, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk for complications from measles exposure.