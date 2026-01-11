Person with highly contagious measles traveled through Maryland, health officials say

A person who was infected with the highly contagious measles traveled through Maryland last week, the Maryland Department of Health warned.

Health officials said the person traveled on the Amtrak NE Regional train from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., and had been on the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport between Jan. 7 and Jan. 9.

Anyone who shared these areas at these times may have been exposed:

Amtrak NE Regional Train from Philadelphia 30th Street Station to Washington, DC Union Station on Jan. 7, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Amtrak BWI Shuttle to and from the BWI train station and the drop-off points outside of the lower-level of BWI Airport between Jan. 7 at 10:45 p.m., to Jan. 8 at 1:30 a.m.

BWI Airport Parking Shuttle to and from outside of the lower-level outside of BWI Airport and the BWI Airport's long-term parking lots between Jan. 7 at 11 p.m. to Jan. 8 at 2 a.m.

Health officials say there were no exposures identified inside the terminals of the BWI Airport.

The health department says there have been no measles cases in Maryland in 2026. There were three cases in 2025, one in 2024, one in 2023, and no cases from 2020 to 2022.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, according to state health officials.

The Mayo Clinic says most people can recover from measles in about 10 days, but for those who are vulnerable, the infection can be serious or deadly.

Measles can cause a blotchy rash that most often shows up first on the face and behind the ears, and then spreads to the chest and back, and to the feet, the Mayo Clinic says.

What are the symptoms of measles?

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms show up around 7 to 14 days after coming in contact with someone with measles.

Some of the first symptoms include a fever, which can be as high as 105 degrees, a dry cough, a runny nose, and red and watery eyes.

After three to five days of early symptoms showing, a rash is likely to show up. The virus can be spread four days before the rash arrives and four days after.

"Vaccination remains essential to protecting ourselves, our families, and our communities against measles and other infectious diseases," said Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan. "These types of situations underscore the importance of knowing your vaccination status and ensuring you are up to date with all recommended vaccines."

What to do if you have been exposed to measles

According to Maryland's Health Department, find out if you have been vaccinated or have had the measles previously. The health department says that if you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are likely protected.

If you aren't fully vaccinated and you think you may have been exposed, you should call your healthcare provider or your local health department.

If you develop symptoms, you should stay at home.