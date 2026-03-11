Irish dance school to honor cultural history during Philadelphia St. Patrick's Parade

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade, one of the oldest parades in the country, is set to take over the streets of Philly on March 15.

For the McHugh School of Irish Dance, it's the busiest time of the year, filled with quick footwork, high kicks and countless rehearsals.

"This is the time during the year where everybody in the school is going to participate," dance school owner Tara Boyce said.

About 60 McHugh dancers, ranging from 4 to 18 years old, are set to perform during the parade. Kieva Hofman has been dancing since she was 7 years old.

"Sometimes you can feel like the pressure a little bit, but like once you go, it all just goes away and you just have fun," 12-year-old Hofman said.

Kennedy Testa will also dance along the parade route. The two just wrapped up competing in the All-Ireland Championships in Killarney.

"It was fun and it was also my first time in Ireland," Testa said.

"It's a very, very prestigious competition," Boyce said. "Sort of on the same level as the World Championships, which are also coming up in a couple of weeks. But, it was a great experience for the girls."

McHugh School of Irish Dance

Aside from being known for their decorated dancers, the school was put into the spotlight after a video of Kylie Kelce doing an Irish jig alongside McHugh dancers went viral in 2024.

"It was such an amazing experience," Boyce said. "I didn't even know that Kylie danced. So, that was a big surprise. The whole night was just magical."

Back at the studio, their theme for this year's parade pays tribute to the country's 250th birthday by highlighting Irish American history.

"I really think that people hold onto their Irish culture so deeply," Boyce said. "I think it's so important. People have relations that are generations back, but yet they still call themselves Irish Americans. Every time we go to Ireland, it does feel like home."