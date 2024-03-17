Crowd at Delaware County restaurant goes wild for Kylie Kelce's Irish dancing

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Jason Kelce might've gone viral for dancing at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration, but it turns out his wife Kylie has a few moves of her own.

Kylie's though, have a distinctly Irish flair.

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the couple visited the Towne House in Media over the weekend. The Delaware County restaurant posted a series of photos, writing, "Sláinte and thanks to legendary EAGLE Jason Kelce and family(his wife is a helluva Irish dancer by the way) for joining us for a few scoops of the black stuff and a few ST. KELCE'S on this day where we all celebrate the wearing of the green!!! He was so generous and hospitable with his time for all the adoring fans in attendance."

Along with the photos, including many snaps of Jason posing with fans and pints of Guinness, Towne House included a clip of Kylie joining in on a quick Irish dance in front of a roaring St. Patrick's Day crowd.

Though she looked a little uncertain at the start, everyone watching went wild as soon as Kylie started dancing alongside performers from the McHugh School of Irish Dance. "You made this the best night ever for all of our dancers," the school posted on Facebook.

As if she wasn't already heralded as the Queen of Delco, the clip had plenty of people singing Kylie's praises in the comments section on Barstool Philly's Instagram page.

Messages like, "I think it's about time that the Kelce family be officially named the Royal Family of Philly," "She is a freaking national treasure," and "Duchess of Delco at it again."