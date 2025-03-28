Philadelphia nonprofit has concerns about Trump administration's plan to dismantle CDC's HIV prevention division

Philadelphia's Mazzoni Center is one of more than a dozen LGBTQ+ health organizations against President Trump's plans to potentially defund critical HIV prevention initiatives.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering dismantling the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's division dedicated to HIV prevention, a move that could shift its responsibilities to another department within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This potential restructuring has drawn strong condemnation from health organizations across the country, particularly those in the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities, who fear it could jeopardize years of progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

David Fair is a long-time HIV/AIDS advocate in Philadelphia and played a key role in the city's early response to the epidemic.

Fair, who co-founded organizations such as the Philadelphia Lesbian and Gay Task Force and Lavender Health (now known as the Mazzoni Center), warns that dismantling the CDC's HIV programs would undo decades of work and could result in a resurgence of new infections and unnecessary deaths.

"If the president gets what he's looking to do, we're going to have more people dying from AIDS," said Fair. "I believe at a rate that we haven't seen for years and years and years because there simply won't be the infrastructure."

Fair's involvement with the HIV/AIDS crisis dates back to the 1980s, when the disease was still largely misunderstood and stigmatised, and its effects were devastating the gay community.

"We called it the gay cancer," Fair recalls, remembering how those diagnosed with HIV often faced death within a few months. At the time, there were few treatment options, and the response from public health officials was slow and reluctant.

Despite the overwhelming challenge, Fair and others in Philadelphia worked to create a robust system of care for people living with HIV, including specialized programs for those dealing with mental illness, drug addiction, and other vulnerabilities.

"We didn't just take a public health approach; we took a comprehensive approach," Fair said. This approach, which focused on addressing the complex needs of people with HIV, has continued to shape the city's HIV care system to this day.

Fair's personal connection to the epidemic has only grown stronger over the years. He recently lost his husband, Rudy, to kidney disease complicated by HIV, a painful reminder of the ongoing struggles of people living with the virus.

One organization that could be significantly impacted by changes to federal HIV funding is the Mazzoni Center, serving the LGBTQ+ community and others for 45 years. With an estimated 18,000 people living with HIV in Philadelphia, the Mazzoni Center plays a pivotal role in providing HIV care, treatment, prevention and education.

Dr. Stacey Trooskin, the Chief Medical Officer at Mazzoni, expressed deep concern about the potential loss of federal funding.

"HIV prevention dollars make all of the programmatic work possible," Trooskin said. "Without those dollars, we'll be at a true disadvantage."

She added that many of their patients are already worried about losing access to crucial HIV medications, such as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), as well as treatment options for those already living with HIV.

"There are many patients coming in right now who are scared," Trooskin explained. "They're scared they won't have access to their HIV medications, and they won't have access to the support they need to stay healthy."