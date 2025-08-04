Watch CBS News
New Jersey home charred after reported structure fire breaks out, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Firefighters working to put out hot spots after reported South Jersey house explosion
Firefighters working to put out hot spots after reported South Jersey house explosion 03:38

A home in South Jersey is destroyed after authorities say a structure fire broke out Monday afternoon.

The home is located in the 200 block of Burning Tree Court in Mays Landing, according to the Township of Hamilton Police Department. Authorities say the 911 call originally reported a house explosion.  

Chopper 3 was over the scene Monday afternoon, where fire crews could be seen dousing the home with water.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time. 

