1 dead, 1 man in custody following fatal shooting and barricade in Mayfair, Philadelphia, police say

1 man in custody after fatal shooting and barricade in Mayfair, Philadelphia

1 man in custody after fatal shooting and barricade in Mayfair, Philadelphia

1 man in custody after fatal shooting and barricade in Mayfair, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is in custody following a barricade after a woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Montague Street on reports of a neighbor dispute and gunshots a little before noon.

Authorities found a 65-year-old woman with gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead by medics on the scene around 12:18 p.m.

Police said the gunman refused to come out of his house leading to an hour-long barricade, which they declared around 12:23 p.m. and resumed around 1:20 p.m. It's unclear when the barricade ended.

Maribel Ortiz lives on the same street where the shooting happened, and she described the 65-year-old victim as a sweet woman.

"It was a tragedy," Ortiz said. "When I say, she also said hi to everybody. It wasn't like one of those persons that don't even look at you. No, she'll see the kids, say hi to the kids, say hi to people."

Ortiz added, "Oh my God, it hurts. It hurts. She was a neighbor. Neighbors [are] supposed to be family."