Collingswood, New Jersey's May Fair festival canceled due to rain for first time in 45 years

For the first time in its 45-year history, Collingswood's annual May Fair festival was canceled this weekend as rainy weather swept across the region during Memorial Day weekend.

Organizers announced Friday they were calling off the event due to forecasts of steady rain, strong wind gusts and unsafe conditions.

The festival, which typically stretches more than a mile along Haddon Avenue, regularly draws crowds of more than 50,000 people to the Camden County borough.

The cancellation left normally busy streets noticeably quieter Saturday, as local business owners said they were feeling the loss of one of the community's biggest weekends of the year.

"It's the same thing for all the shore towns, this is our July Fourth," said Joseph Muldoon, chef and owner of Haddon Culinary. "There's only one July 4th for everybody, right?"

May Fair began in 1979 as a small art showcase and has since grown into one of South Jersey's largest community festivals. The event typically features more than 250 artists and crafters, multiple stages of live music, food vendors, carnival rides and a classic car show.

Muldoon said businesses spend weeks preparing for the crowds the festival brings. Haddon Culinary had planned to set up a tent outside for the weekend.

"We usually have a whole other team that comes in, and there's a lot of planning that goes into it," he said.

Other business owners said the event is valuable not only for sales, but also for exposure to new customers.

"It's marketing for us," said Kara Guerrieri, the owner of suburban nature store House Finch. "Folks that come in here may not be ready to buy 20 pounds of bird seed or a big bird bath, but they'll see what we have, and come back later."

Residents also expressed disappointment over the cancellation and the gloomy holiday weekend weather. Michael Pliskin, a Collingswood resident, said his family was excited to attend their first May Fair before it got rained out.

"It was super disappointing," Pliskin said.

Despite the loss of the festival this year, business owners said they hope visitors will still make trips to Collingswood in the coming weeks to support the borough's restaurants and shops.

"It's a shame we lost this weekend," Muldoon said. "But Collingswood has so much to offer. It's still worth the trip."