Matvei Michkov scores in OT to give Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 victory over St. Louis Blues

Matvei Michkov scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster also scored for Philadelphia, and Aleksei Kolosov had 25 saves.

Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington finished with 28 saves.

Neighbours tied the score with 19 seconds left in regulation, putting in a loose puck from just outside the crease.

Tippett tapped in the puck from the right side after a pass from Michkov at 9:15 of the first period.

Holloway tied it 1-1 with 8:49 remaining in the third, and Foerster scored on a rebound to put the Flyers back ahead 51 seconds later.

Flyers: Veteran Sean Couturier ended a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists).

Blues: Defenseman Philip Broberg was back on the ice the day after coming off injured reserve after recovering from a lower-body injury and missing 12 games. He was hurt in a game against Toronto on Nov. 2.

Binnington recorded two eye-popping saves late in the second period with the Blues trailing 1-0. Binnington was sprawled in the crease blocking a backhand shot by Travis Konecny with 1:02 remaining. Sean Couturier nabbed the loose puck, but a prone Binnington made an acrobatic glove save on the goal line seconds later to prevent a sure goal.

The Flyers are 4-0-1 in their last five games, with three of them going into overtime. Since their victory over the Blues on Halloween night, Philadelphia has gone 8-3-2.

Blues visit Winnipeg to begin a four-game trip, and Flyers host Florida on Thursday.