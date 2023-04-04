Watch CBS News
Local News

Smoke still rising from massive 3-alarm fire in West Easton, Pa.

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Warehouse catches fire in West Easton, Pa.
Warehouse catches fire in West Easton, Pa. 00:29

WEST EASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A massive three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze is at the Johnson Motor Lines warehouse on Lehigh Drive.

northampton-fire-1-rolen.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Hazmat crews are on the scene because there are chemicals in the building.

County officials also say there are no problems with air quality in the area.

Northampton County Emergency Management Services is at the scene and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be at the site performing air quality tests.

Northampton County officials later said there was no shelter-in-place issued related to the fire.  

"We have not received any readings that will warrant a shelter-in-place or evacuation," a news release from the county said.

Nearly 4,000 people are without power, the electric utility Met-Ed reports.

Chopper 3 over scene of massive warehouse fire 00:44

Johnson Motor Lines provides transportation and warehousing services to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

northampton-fire-2-rolen.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.