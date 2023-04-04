Smoke still rising from massive 3-alarm fire in West Easton, Pa.

WEST EASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A massive three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze is at the Johnson Motor Lines warehouse on Lehigh Drive.

CBS News Philadelphia

Hazmat crews are on the scene because there are chemicals in the building.

County officials also say there are no problems with air quality in the area.

Northampton County Emergency Management Services is at the scene and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be at the site performing air quality tests.

Northampton County officials later said there was no shelter-in-place issued related to the fire.

"We have not received any readings that will warrant a shelter-in-place or evacuation," a news release from the county said.

Nearly 4,000 people are without power, the electric utility Met-Ed reports.

Johnson Motor Lines provides transportation and warehousing services to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

CBS News Philadelphia