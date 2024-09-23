Watch CBS News
Shooting outside Philadelphia's Martin Luther King High School leaves 16-year-old dead, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old died after he was found shot multiple times outside Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood on Sunday night, police said. 

Police said officers were called for a "hospital case" at MLK High School at 5900 Stenton Avenue at 11:38 p.m. and found the 16-year-old suffering from three gunshot wounds to the chest. Police identified the 16-year-old as William Honesty. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:46 p.m., police said. 

According to police, Honesty lived within walking distance of the school. 

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. So far, no arrests have been made. 

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text their tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

