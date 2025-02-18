Watch live: Pennsylvania investigators announce arrest of man accused of creating child porn in U.S., Canada

Officials in Pennsylvania are releasing more information about a man accused of creating and distributing child porn videos across the U.S. and Canada.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn's office said the news conference will reveal more about the arrest of Mark Wills, 60, who was tracked down in West Virginia earlier this month and arrested for manufacturing and disseminating child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Wills is accused of victimizing children across the continent and sharing CSAM videos online. Investigators want to make the public aware of Wills and encourage more victims not known to law enforcement to come forward.

U.S. Marshals received a warrant issued on Feb. 6 for Wills' arrest. Then, on Feb. 13, the agency's Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia learned Wills was at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Wills was then approached by Marshals in the mall and apprehended, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He's being held in the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County and will later be extradited to Bucks County.