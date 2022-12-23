Watch CBS News
Delaware County woman arrested in murder for hire plot

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County woman has been charged after allegedly trying to pay an undercover police officer to commit murder, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

The Mercer County prosecutor said 56-year-old Marilyn Zhou, of Chadds Ford, met with the undercover officer on Dec. 18 in Trenton.

Zhou allegedly told the officer to murder her ex-husband's current wife and showed the police officer two photographs of the victim.

Prosecutors claim Zhou also told the officer to kill the victim's 13-year-old daughter if the teen was there.  

Zhou allegedly had $21,000 in cash and said she would pay an additional $20,000 once the murder was done.

She also had rubber nitrile gloves and a towel, according to the prosecutor.

Zhou was arrested shortly after.

She is being charged with attempted murder.

CBS3 Staff
First published on December 23, 2022 / 4:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

