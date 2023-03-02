Pa. man admits to packing explosives into suitcase at airport: Feds

LANSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania man admitted to packing explosives into the suitcase he checked at the Lehigh Valley International Airport earlier this week, according to federal agents.

U.S. Attorneys argued Marc Muffley put the lives of airport workers and travelers in jeopardy, but his girlfriend and another friend told CBS Philadelphia off camera he was bringing tools to his grandfather in Florida and this is all a big mistake.

Muffley has made national headlines but didn't say a word Thursday when he appeared over video during his first court hearing since FBI agents took him into custody at his home in Lansford, Carbon County.

According to federal authorities, Muffley admitted to packing explosive materials in his suitcase before being dropped off at LVI.

His flight was headed for Orlando, Florida, but the Transportation Security Administration says the explosive device was found during a routine screening Monday morning.

Courtesy Jane Rosenberg

"Those tools were meant to help his grandfather in Florida, and he did not mean to harm anybody," a friend of Muffley's said.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with Muffley's friend who didn't want to go on camera or use her name.

She says this is all a misunderstanding.

"This is not the Marc Muffley I know," the friend said.

But according to a criminal complaint, a circular compound with two fuses and powder concealed in wax paper and plastic wrap was found in the lining of Muffley's suitcase.

Investigators say that powder is often used in commercial-grade fireworks.

The complaint also says the bag had a can of butane, a lighter, a wireless drill with cordless batteries and two electrical outlets taped together with black tape.

JJ Klaver, a retired FBI agent in Philadelphia, shared his insight.

"It looks like he was trying to transport the components to make some homemade or improvised explosive device," Klaver said.

After searching the bag, the TSA says Muffley was paged over the airport intercom but moments later security cameras allegedly caught him leaving.

In court, the U.S. attorney said Muffley called his girlfriend for a ride and switched his phone number.

FBI agents arrested Muffley at his home Monday night.

The U.S. Attorney argued Muffley is a flight risk and should be held without bail.

The judge ruled he will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals.