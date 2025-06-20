NJ town adds fences, drones, more police for July 4 fireworks after "recent disturbances" involving juveniles

Citing "troubling trends" related to groups of unsupervised young people at public events, Maple Shade, New Jersey, is planning extra security for its Independence Day fireworks celebration next Saturday — including an increased police presence, surveillance cameras and drones, and fencing around the event area.

Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher sent a letter to the Burlington County community on Friday explaining the changes for the 2025 celebration. The town is set to have a parade at noon on June 28, followed by fireworks at dusk at Maple Shade High School.

"The area surrounding Maple Shade High School will be fenced, with clearly marked entry points for all guests. Backpacks and face coverings will not be permitted inside the fenced area, as these items have been commonly used in recent disturbances throughout the region," Fletcher said.

"These preparations are based on troubling trends we've seen locally (including Maple Shade) and across New Jersey, where large groups of unsupervised juveniles have disrupted public events, often arriving via rideshare services and then engaging in disorderly or violent behavior. These incidents have made event safety more complex, with many towns opting to cancel their events entirely," Fletcher added.

He said Maple Shade would not be canceling its "long-standing, beloved traditions" and will coordinate across departments to have a rapid response to any issues that may arise.

Fletcher acknowledged that the heightened security may cause delays or inconveniences for attendees, but said the measures are in place for safety.

The full letter is available on the Maple Shade township website and Facebook page.

Security changes come weeks after New Jersey passes brawl bill

Maple Shade's announced security changes come only a few weeks after the passage of a bill aimed at stopping one type of gathering of unruly juveniles: public brawls.

The bill upgraded penalties for disorderly conduct in some circumstances and said intentionally starting a public brawl would be a disorderly persons violation.

The bill stemmed from chaos and hundreds of fights that overtook Gloucester Township Day in June 2024. Gloucester Township Day was canceled this year after law enforcement officers discovered threats of violent activity were being shared on social media.