Man followed woman into her Manayunk home on New Year's Day, exposed himself, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say followed a young woman home and indecently exposed himself just hours after 2026 got started.

Around 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, the 20-year-old woman was with another person near Cresson and Grape streets in Manayunk when they noticed a man walking closely behind them, the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit said in a news release.

The woman and the other person became uncomfortable and quickly entered a home.

At that point, the woman fell asleep on the living room sofa in the home. But about 20 minutes later, at about 1:55 a.m., the woman woke up and saw a man standing over her, indecently exposing himself, police say.

Philadelphia Police

The woman yelled for the man to leave and he left. At that point, she noticed her purse had been moved and the contents were strewn onto the floor, and $20 was missing.

The woman told police the man who was standing over her was the same person who was following her earlier.

Police say the suspect is a middle-aged white man with a dark beard who is believed to frequent the Manayunk area. He can be seen on surveillance video wearing a white jacket, white pants and a white knit hat.

Anyone with information on his identity should call 215-686-TIPS or SVU at 215-685-3251.

Philadelphia police plan to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to provide further details on the incident. You can watch it streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia.