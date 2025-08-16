Manayunk Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia neighborhood after 5 years

Trump to meet with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Putin summit in Alaska | Digital Brief

Twenty restaurants in Manayunk are taking part in the return of Manayunk Restaurant Week, back after a five-year break, business owners say.

Restaurants all along Main Street featuring a range of cuisine from Thai and Mediterranean to tacos and pizza will be offering deals from Monday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 14.

These eateries will have special fixed-price two- or three-course menus at prices of $15, $25, $35 and $45 for lunch, dinner or both.

Taqueria Amor on Main Street near Gay Street is one of 20 restaurants participating in Manayunk Restaurant Week from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14. Cody Aldrich Photography for Manayunk Restaurant Week

Which restaurants are participating in Manayunk Restaurant Week?

The current list of participants, which may grow further, includes these restaurants:

Bar Jawn

Bayou Bar & Grill

Blondie

Cactus Cantina

Chabaa Thai Bistro / Yanako

Jake's & Cooper's

Lucky's Last Chance

Manayunk Brewing Company

JD McGillicuddy's Manayunk

Mia Ragazza

New Leaf

PHS Pop Up Garden

SOMO Manayunk

Taqueria Amor

The Brass Tap

The Couch Tomato

The Goat's Beard

The Rook

Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory

Zesty's

To check out each participant's special Manayunk Restaurant Week menu and prices, visit the special page on Manayunk.com.