Manayunk Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia neighborhood after 5 years
Twenty restaurants in Manayunk are taking part in the return of Manayunk Restaurant Week, back after a five-year break, business owners say.
Restaurants all along Main Street featuring a range of cuisine from Thai and Mediterranean to tacos and pizza will be offering deals from Monday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 14.
These eateries will have special fixed-price two- or three-course menus at prices of $15, $25, $35 and $45 for lunch, dinner or both.
Which restaurants are participating in Manayunk Restaurant Week?
The current list of participants, which may grow further, includes these restaurants:
- Bar Jawn
- Bayou Bar & Grill
- Blondie
- Cactus Cantina
- Chabaa Thai Bistro / Yanako
- Jake's & Cooper's
- Lucky's Last Chance
- Manayunk Brewing Company
- JD McGillicuddy's Manayunk
- Mia Ragazza
- New Leaf
- PHS Pop Up Garden
- SOMO Manayunk
- Taqueria Amor
- The Brass Tap
- The Couch Tomato
- The Goat's Beard
- The Rook
- Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory
- Zesty's
To check out each participant's special Manayunk Restaurant Week menu and prices, visit the special page on Manayunk.com.