Manayunk Restaurant Week returns to Philadelphia neighborhood after 5 years

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Twenty restaurants in Manayunk are taking part in the return of Manayunk Restaurant Week, back after a five-year break, business owners say.

Restaurants all along Main Street featuring a range of cuisine from Thai and Mediterranean to tacos and pizza will be offering deals from Monday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 14.

These eateries will have special fixed-price two- or three-course menus at prices of $15, $25, $35 and $45 for lunch, dinner or both.

taqueria-cap-10.jpg
Taqueria Amor on Main Street near Gay Street is one of 20 restaurants participating in Manayunk Restaurant Week from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14. Cody Aldrich Photography for Manayunk Restaurant Week

Which restaurants are participating in Manayunk Restaurant Week?

The current list of participants, which may grow further, includes these restaurants:

  • Bar Jawn
  • Bayou Bar & Grill
  • Blondie
  • Cactus Cantina
  • Chabaa Thai Bistro / Yanako
  • Jake's & Cooper's
  • Lucky's Last Chance
  • Manayunk Brewing Company
  • JD McGillicuddy's Manayunk
  • Mia Ragazza
  • New Leaf
  • PHS Pop Up Garden
  • SOMO Manayunk
  • Taqueria Amor
  • The Brass Tap
  • The Couch Tomato
  • The Goat's Beard
  • The Rook
  • Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory
  • Zesty's

To check out each participant's special Manayunk Restaurant Week menu and prices, visit the special page on Manayunk.com.

