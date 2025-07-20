Man killed after small plane crashes in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, dispatch said

A small plane crashed Sunday morning in Lititz, Pennsylvania, killing one person, Lancaster County dispatch said.

According to Lancaster County dispatch, the aircraft went down just before 8 a.m. near 500 Airport Road. The plane's sole occupant was a male and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the dispatch said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the NTSB for comment and has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.