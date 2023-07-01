Watch CBS News
Man in mid-20s dead after shooting in Point Breeze: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his mid-20s died after a shooting Friday night in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, police say.

Police responded to a shooting at 1400 South 19th Street and say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

The man was pronounced dead a little before 11 p.m. after being taken to Jefferson Hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.

