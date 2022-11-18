Man gets 12 years for $1 million robbery in Philly home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to a violent, home invasion robbery of about $1 million from a family who owned a South Philly restaurant, federal prosecutors say.

The man, Khairyi Burgess of Philadelphia, was one of three people who entered a home near the Italian Market, pulled a 17-year-old girl from her bed, and hit her several times, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said in a statement. The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2018.

After the girl was pulled from her bed, she was held at gunpoint while the robbers took two safes loaded with her parents' jewelry and cash - proceeds from the family's restaurant. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at $1 million.

The home was about a block and a half away from the family's restaurant on Washington Avenue.

After the crime, prosecutors say Burgess' father, Edward Burgess, deleted data from Khairyi's phone to obscure his son's involvement in the crime. Edward Burgess later pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Khairyi Burgess pleaded guilty in March to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. Two other men who entered the home, Demetrius Ceasar and Shaquan Johnson, already pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

"The younger Burgess and his accomplices not only victimized a family by violating the sanctity of their home and stealing their life savings, the elder Burgess attempted to cover up the crime and help his son evade justice," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement.

Khairyi Burgess is also ordered to pay the family $1 million in restitution.