Man dies after struck by car, police looking for driver
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 32-year-old man early Monday morning and didn't stop in the Elmwood area of South Philly.
It happened on the 6400 block of Buist Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.
Police say the victim was in the crosswalk when a 2019 Kia hit him.
Officers later found the vehicle at 62nd and Harley Avenue. They say it was partially burned.
