30-year-old man dead after being found in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 30-year-old man found in the Schuylkill River died Tuesday evening.

According to police, the unidentified man was found just after 6:15 p.m. in the Schuylkill near the 2400 block of Walnut Street in Center City. 

Chopper 3 flew over the area earlier where they saw the water rescue taking place.

Emergency medical services responded to the area where they officially pronounced him dead at 6:50 p.m., police said.

It's unclear how long the man was in the water before authorities found him.

The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit is still in the area investigating.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 8:13 PM EDT

