Elevator access coming to SEPTA's Erie station; Shore town's policy on unruly kids | Digital Brief Ground was broken on accessibility upgrades to the Erie station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, and the town of Margate, New Jersey has added a rule where parents of unruly juveniles could face charges. Tammie Souza also gets you up to speed on a heat wave that has spurred NEXT Weather Alerts for this entire week.