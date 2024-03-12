Man arrested in connection with "execution style" murders in Fairmount Park last month: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Fairmount Park in February.

Lamar Young, 52, of Philadephia, was arrested and charged with murder, gun charges, criminal conspiracy and other charges related to his involvement in the homicides, police said Tuesday.

Officers found Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38, in Fairmount Park just before 11 p.m. Feb. 29 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It appeared the victims were shot "execution style," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the time. The bodies were found near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion.