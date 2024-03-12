Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in connection with "execution style" murders in Fairmount Park last month: police

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Morning news headlines for Tuesday, March 12, 2024 | CBS News Philadelphia
Morning news headlines for Tuesday, March 12, 2024 | CBS News Philadelphia 07:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Fairmount Park in February. 

Lamar Young, 52, of Philadephia, was arrested and charged with murder, gun charges, criminal conspiracy and other charges related to his involvement in the homicides, police said Tuesday. 

Officers found Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38, in Fairmount Park just before 11 p.m. Feb. 29 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

It appeared the victims were shot "execution style," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the time. The bodies were found near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 5:40 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.