Man convicted of murdering his girlfriend, mother of his unborn child in Coatesville, Pennsylvania

A man was convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of their 1-year-old child and another woman who was pregnant with his child in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, in 2022, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The Chester County DA's Office said that Mamadou Kallie was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder for his killings on the night of May 29, 2022. Prosecutors said Kallie shot and killed his girlfriend, Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, in front of their 1-year-old son and then shot and killed Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, who was five months pregnant with his child.

The shooting happened outside of a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville around 11 p.m. on May 29, 2022. Kallie then proceeded to lead police officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale, Chester County.

Wawa employees told CBS News Philadelphia that on the night of the shooting, they were asked to stay inside with the customers and away from the windows while officers apprehended Kallie.

Kallie, who was 23 years old at the time of the shooting, will be sentenced at a later date, according to the DA's Office.

"To the family and friends of the victims, Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz and Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. I hope that you find some closure now that the trial has ended," Chief Glenn Eckman with the Valley Township Police Department said in the announcement.

Chester County Detectives led the investigation and were assisted by the Valley Township Police Department, West Chester Police Department and Coatesville City Police Department.