Shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A shooting prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night as people wrapped up their holiday shopping less than two days before Christmas.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 p.m., just an hour after it started. Mall of America says it will stay closed for the rest of the evening.

This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/1eXfTfyPDe — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) December 24, 2022

Metro Transit temporarily stopped buses and light rail services at the Mall of America but resumed service at 8:50 p.m. despite the lockdown still being in place at the mall.

This is the second lockdown Mall of America has gone on this year--shots fired outside the Nike store prompted a lockdown in August.

The mall began testing the use of a "weapons detection system" at its north entrance in October.

