Woman shot, killed in Atlantic City, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in Atlantic City on Sunday morning, police say. Police identified the woman as Malikah McLaughlin of Atlantic City. 

Police say the shooting happened on the unit block of South Bellevue Avenue. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800. 

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 8:40 PM

