Malayshia Alford's family and loved ones are marching to the agency that oversees Philadelphia's child foster care system on Wednesday, calling attention to the circumstances of her death at age 10.

Police say Alford, who was in foster care, was killed by her foster mother, Carprice Williams, who has been arrested and charged.

Williams had a troubling past with other foster kids in her care, and investigators once recommended that a child never be placed with her again, according to court documents obtained by CBS News Philadelphia.

You can watch the march live on CBS News Philadelphia — streaming in the player above and on our YouTube channel.

After the march, relatives are planning a balloon release at the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, which oversees Philly's foster care.

A celebration of life for Malayshia is set for 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Compassion Connect Venue, located at 618 S. 62nd St. in West Philadelphia.

City councilmembers have called for hearings on the foster care system after Malayshia's death, which has renewed calls for reform.

This is a developing story and will be updated.