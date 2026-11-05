Foster mother of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford charged with murder, Philadelphia prosecutors say

The foster mother of Malayshia Alford is charged with murder after the 10-year-old's body was found inside a car Thursday morning in New Jersey, according to prosecutors.

Caprice Williams has been charged with murder in the 10-year-old's killing, prosecutors said during a press conference Thursday night.

Police found Malayshia's body inside a car Thursday morning in Camden County, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Malayshia was last seen alive on Oct. 22. She wasn't reported missing until four days later. They said she was beaten to death by Williams.

Surveillance video appears to show what is believed to be a body being removed from the home on the 500 block of North Simpson Street shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said a suspect vehicle was developed and an individual was interviewed. The unidentified person provided the location of Malayshia's body, according to prosecutors. Police located Malayshia's body around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Her body was found in the trunk of a car near the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold, investigators said.

Family members said her foster mother told relatives the girl had gone to her biological mother's home. But those family members stated the biological mother did not have visitation rights and Malayshia was not at her home.

Investigators searched a backyard dumpster in Lower Merion Township for clues to Malayshia's disappearance Tuesday night.

The FBI went to the foster mother's home on North Simpson Street Tuesday night with a search warrant. After no one answered the door, agents forced their way inside.

People tied pink and white balloons outside the West Philadelphia home where Malayshia lived with Williams as news of the child's death spread Thursday afternoon.

"For me to come out here to something like this is very devastating," Tyeisha Stots said. "I was sad last night. I couldn't sleep."

"It was a lot of hope. We had a lot of people out here searching," Jimmy Ligon of West Philadelphia said. "We had a lot of people. At least 50 people came out yesterday to search."

For some, the loss feels personal.

Valerie Brown said Malayshia went to camp with her son.

"I'm feeling hurt. I'm feeling — my spirit is heavy," Brown said. "I have a lot of knots in my stomach and you know, it just hits very close to home for me."

Editor's note: Police previously identified Malayshia's first name as Jalayshia. Krasner on Thursday said her name was Malayshia Alford.