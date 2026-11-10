Philadelphia foster mom charged with murder allegedly abused another child in 2021. Why weren't charges filed?

Philadelphia police were called to investigate child abuse claims made against Carprice Williams, the foster mother charged with killing 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, in 2021, sources said.

At the time, doctors were treating a child in Williams' care for life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement sources said police in 2021 investigated after staff at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia alerted authorities about life-threatening injuries on a 4-year-old child.

Despite the seriousness of the injuries, an investigation never moved forward and never produced charges against Williams, law enforcement sources said.

In a 2021 lawsuit filed by the law firm Kline and Specter, an Act 33 review team recommended that Williams should never be "used as a foster parent for other children in the future."

But why weren't criminal charges brought against Williams?

Carprice Williams Philadelphia Police

The 2021 lawsuit that was settled out of court two years ago alleged Williams savagely beat a 4-year-old child.

Sources in law enforcement said charges weren't filed because the 4-year-old child allegedly provided inconsistent details after numerous interviews with police. Officially, police can't talk about the case.

Marci Hamilton, an expert in child abuse and neglect cases, questioned the decision to let Williams off the hook.

"What I see in this case is the constellation of failures," Hamilton said. "It is the combination of the police not further investigating a really bad case in '21."

It's alleged that Williams beat Malayshia to death with a cord and had abused her over a lengthy period of time. Williams' public defender has declined to comment.

Sources said Williams would have had to successfully appeal the findings of the Act 33 review to avoid triggering mandated child abuse clearance alarms as it relates to her employment as a teacher.

The state Department of Human Services has said it cannot comment on appeals or their potential outcomes.

The School District of Philadelphia said it does not comment on personnel matters.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said in response to our inquiries in part: "Any prior reports or investigative activity involving Williams are within the scope of the ongoing homicide investigation. The department cannot discuss those matters while the investigation is active."

City of Philadelphia responds to Malayshia Alford's death

Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order Tuesday to review Philadelphia's foster care system after Malayshia's death.

"This is a crisis of unimaginable proportions. The death of Malayshia Alford has shaken me and our city to its core," Parker said in a statement. "The review required by law must take place, but I am requiring the city to do more. We must examine our foster care system thoroughly and independently, identify where it must improve and act to better protect our children."

Parker's executive order establishes a Child Welfare Review Committee to look into the city's foster care system and "recommend changes to better protect children," according to a news release.

The committee must submit its findings and recommendations within 120 days after convening, a news release said.

"We will leave no stone unturned as we seek answers for what happened in this case, to understand more fully how it happened, and to make any changes necessary to ensure that it never happens again," Parker said in a statement. "We grieve Malayshia Alford's loss. Every child matters in Philadelphia."

Philadelphia city councilmembers said they will move to call for hearings to further investigate the death of Malayshia.

Councilmember Curtis Jones posted on social media that he and Anthony Phillips plan to introduce a resolution calling for a hearing on Malayshia's case, as well as oversight concerning children in foster care.