Philadelphia leaders call for hearings on foster care system after 10-year-old Malayshia Alford's death

The killing of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford and the arrest of her foster mother are spurring calls to reform Philadelphia's foster care system, and now local leaders are calling for hearings on the matter.

Alford was last seen alive Oct. 22 and was reported missing four days later. After a massive investigation that involved Philadelphia police and the FBI, she was found dead in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey, on Nov. 4, 2026.

Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr. and Anthony Phillips plan to introduce a resolution seeking answers about Malayshia's case and broader oversight of children in foster care.

Malayshia's foster mother, 36-year-old Carprice Williams, is accused of killing the child. As CBS Philadelphia's Joe Holden reported Monday, documents show that Williams had a troubling past in foster care and was on a state "do not place" list.

Williams previously faced child abuse allegations in an unrelated case five years ago. Officials recommended she never be allowed to foster again, but Malayshia was later placed in her care.

Jones says the proposed hearing will examine how multiple systems, including the school district, courts and the city's Department of Human Services, may have failed Malayshia. Councilmembers also want to review DHS resources, including social worker caseloads, and identify ways to prevent other children from falling through the cracks.

"How did that young lady wind up in the care of DHS and then have her life taken by a foster parent?" Jones says in a video shared on social media.

DHS officials are expected to be among those called to testify. No hearing date has been set.