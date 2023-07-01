Making way for new, improved lens with ultrasonic emulsification for cataract surgery

New and improved lens with ultrasonic emulsification for cataract surgery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cataract surgery is one of the most common operations in the United States and now doctors are customizing the eye procedures to suit patients' lifestyles.

Cataracts are an accumulation of protein that builds up in your lens. It's an easy fix to replace the lens and now patients can decide what kind of vision they want. Close up or distance or both.

Robert Skingle faced a terrifying prospect: losing his sight to cataracts. Cloudy areas on the lens of the eye that cause blurry vision.

"Driving late at night or early in the morning when it's still dark, headlights were halos and it's not good," Skingle said. "So I knew I needed to do something."

Doctors told Skingle that his cataract would be removed with ultrasonic emulsification. To make way for a new and improved lens.

"This is the lens that we remove during your cataracts surgery and insert an artificial lens inside," Dr. Masako Chen said.

Patients can now customize their new lens to suit their vision needs, whether it's for their job or their hobbies.

"Do they enjoy long-distance activities like golfing? Chen said. "Do they enjoy reading for long periods of time?"

For Skingle, an antique dealer, seeing details up close was critical.

"Oh my gosh, the difference is amazing," Skingle said. "Things are clearer."

Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness worldwide, often linked to aging. But wearing sunglasses outside can help prevent them.

Skingle says his eyesight hasn't been this good in decades.

"The sharpness is amazing," he said.

For him, seeing is believing.

Doctors say people with diabetes are at much higher risk for developing cataracts.

The surgery to replace the lens is considered safe and effective.