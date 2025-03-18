Major crash shuts down I-95 south in Pennsylvania today

Traffic backed up after tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 in Delaware County

A major crash on I-95 south in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania is blocking the entire roadway, which will likely be closed for several hours, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a tractor-trailer overturned and spread across all lanes of the highway.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Crews are on the scene responding. An unknown number of people suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

"The roadway will be completely shut down for an extended period causing major traffic delays," a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said in an email.

This is a developing story and will be updated.