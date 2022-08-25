Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned of a major change that impacts hundreds of families at two Philadelphia charter schools. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late.

The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning. Four days before the start of school, parents were informed that there will be no classroom to go to for students at Daroff and Blurford Charter Schools.

The Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting regarding this on Friday. According to the agenda for the meeting, Daroff will surrender its charter and close immediately.

The property will be returned to the school district.

Meanwhile, Bluford will stay open for the 2022-23 school year, but it's unknown whether the school will continue to operate after that.

The first day of school for Bluford has been pushed back to Tuesday, Sept. 6.

All students at Daroff will be given the opportunity to enroll at Bluford since Daroff is closing down.

Collectively, the two charter schools enroll more than 1,000 students.

CBS3 has reached out to the Board of Education to find out why these changes are happening, but we have not heard back at this time.

Meanwhile, parents on the schools' social media posts are incensed over the last-minute announcement.