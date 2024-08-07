Ordinance might force Washington Township man to remove statue honoring girl who died from cancer-related treatments

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A Washington Township man said he could be forced to remove a statue dedicated to a girl who died from cancer-related treatments from his property after a township zoning officer told him he was violating a township ordinance.

Martino Cartier, the founder of an organization dedicated to helping kids with cancer called Wigs and Wishes, said the zoning officer told him he could also be subject to a $1,000 fine if he doesn't comply with the ordinance.

Carter placed the statue at his home in Washington Township to honor the life of MacKenzie Rose, who he says died from cancer-related treatments a couple of years ago.

Martino Cartier looks at the statue honoring MacKenzie Rose at his Washington Township home.

"I made a vow to her parents that I will never let MacKenzie Rose be forgotten," he said.

According to Washington Township, the ordinance says: "Accessory structures shall not be permitted within front yard areas."

The ordinance also states: "The maximum height of accessory structures shall be 16 feet unless otherwise specified in this chapter."

Washington Township Mayor Laurie Burns said she is aware of the situation and that she supports the work Cartier does to help kids and their families.

"I 100% support the structure on his property," Burns said.

But Burns said Cartier is in violation of the ordinance and will have to get a variance issued to keep the statue on his property. She said the township is willing to work with him to get the issue resolved.

"I know our township solicitor has been in contact with his attorney and they're trying to work to rectify the situation," she said.

Meanwhile, Cartier isn't placing blame on the city. He's just hoping they are able to work together for the best possible outcome.

"My hope is that the township realizes how much love and joy that we bring so many people each and everyday and they just let us live," Cartier said.

Cartier said he is planning to meet with the township's zoning board soon to discuss the variance. He said he is confident the board will allow him to keep the statue on his property.