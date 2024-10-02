How a Jewish community in Pennsylvania is celebrating – and reflecting – this Rosh Hashana

On the eve of Rosh Hashana, Rabbi Beth Kalisch of Beth David Reform Congregation in Gladwyne led her community in reciting a prayer sent from a synagogue in Haifa, Israel

Undeterred by Iran's missile attacks a day prior and the widening war in the Middle East, Jewish New Year celebrations carried on Wednesday evening.

In Lower Merion Township, a sense of security was found in togetherness.

"We can't let fear get in the way of our congregants getting together," Lauren Goodlev, a cantor at Beth David Reform Congregation, said.

CBS News Philadelphia

"On one hand, it's so hard to be entering the new year with the burden of everything that has happened the past year and with what everyone is enduring right now. On the other hand, I feel glad to have a reason to come together. To sing the music that stirs our hearts. That gives us hope," Kalisch said.

Seated on blankets and lawn chairs, members of the congregation took in the sweet sound of live music while enjoying traditional holiday snacks like challah with honey.

"We could all use some sweetness right now," Goodlev said.

For most, this new year marks a time of reflection.

"I think that I'm much more aware of being a Jew and what that means and how others perceive me because of that," Phyllis Elick, of Philadelphia, said. "I also have heartache for all of the people who are suffering."