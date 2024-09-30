Hundreds of women and girls gather in New Jersey to bake challah for Jewish new year

Jewish community gathers for "Mega Challah Bake" in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Eight hundred women and girls came together Monday evening in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for the Chabad Lubavitch of Camden and Burlington Counties Mega Challah Bake in celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

They all mixed, kneaded and braided challah, a beloved Jewish tradition.

"Challah is a commandment; it's a mitzvah from the Bible, the Torah," said Dinie Mangel, an organizer with Chabad Lubavitch.

Typically passed down from mother or grandmother, the recipe is learned in childhood and enjoyed on Shabbat. Each participant prepared two special round loaves for the holiday.

"The flour, sugar, yeast and oil are all premeasured so we can emphasize the spiritual significance of each ingredient," said Chana Mangel, program coordinator at Chabad Lubavitch.

"We add the sugar to symbolize sweetness in our lives, so I always add an extra pinch at the end for added sweetness. Oil was used for the anointing of kings, so I think of my children," Donna Gal, of Cherry Hill, said.

As the dough rose, a mix of emotions filled the air, as many remembered the tragic attacks by Hamas on Israel nearly a year ago on Oct. 7.

At each seat, a card displayed the face and name of one of the 97 hostages who remain in captivity.

"How do we turn pain into action? We need that strength of togetherness," Mangel said.

Bonnie Galam, a volunteer, added, "Here we are a year later, standing in solidarity with our friends and family. Many of us have a personal connection."

Liav and Ofri, visiting from Israel for a one-year immersion program, said, "After Oct. 7, we started making challah more often."

They now say an extra blessing over the dough, hoping that as it bakes and they break bread, it will bring healing to their families.