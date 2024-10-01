Former Philadelphia journalist Hadas Kuznits describes experience in Israel during Iran missile attack

Former Philadelphia journalist in Israel describes sheltering from missile attack with family

Hadas Kuznits was livestreaming Tuesday night from the safe room of her family's home in Israel's central district as Iran launched a ballistic missile attack at the country.

In one clip, she turns the camera to show dozens of explosions lighting up the night sky.

As this is happening, Kuznits comforts her three children.

"It was like 6:30 or 6:45. The siren went off," Kuznits said. "That was the first time that I had heard the siren in Israel even though I had lived here and visited many times. It sounds like a loud ambulance."

It was after midnight in Israel when she spoke to CBS News Philadelphia. Things had quieted down, and Kuznits gave us a look into the safe room where she and her family were spending the night "for peace of mind," she said.

Kuznits is an Israeli journalist who spent two decades reporting in Philadelphia.

She moved back home to Israel in August and has since documented her daily life on her social media channels @HadasOnAir.

"There was a lot of antisemitism in the Philadelphia area and it was kind of a way to take a spiritual break," she said.

Despite the constant threat of war, she is confident Israel is the best place for her Jewish family.

"Yes, Israel is fighting a war on several fronts … Everybody wants the war to end but it's not going to end until a resolution to the hostage crisis," Kuznits said.