2nd arrest made in deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

The second suspect wanted in a deadly home invasion in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, has been arrested.

Law enforcement sources say Kelvin Roberts, 42, was arrested in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

Police allege Roberts and Charles Fulforth broke into 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio's home on Dec. 8, shooting Gaudio and his mother.

Gaudio was killed in the alleged home invasion, and his mother, Bernadette Gaudio, was left paralyzed.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said last week an arrest warrant was issued for Roberts for the murder of Gaudio. Roberts also had two warrants for theft, one for receiving stolen property in North Wales and the other for commercial burglary in Philadelphia, Steele added.

Fulforth was arrested last week and faces several charges, including second-degree murder and robbery.

According to police, Bernadette Gaudio called the police after she was shot multiple times shortly before 2:30 a.m. in her home in the unit block of Meredith Road in Wynnewood. Investigators believe Roberts and Fulforth broke into the house through the basement.

A Lower Merion Township police officer pulled in front of a white Hyundai Azera that was trying to leave the scene, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The car was able to veer out of the officer's direction and sped away.

The affidavit says the officer didn't know when the driver was involved in the alleged crimes, so he didn't pursue the car.

Police claim dash camera footage showed Roberts as the driver of the car.

Last week, Steele said detectives met with a source who told them Roberts was criminally involved with Fulforth, his boss at Junkluggers in Willow Grove.

Investigators are still determining a motive in the case.