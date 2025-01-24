3rd arrest expected in fatal wrong-house home invasion in Pennsylvania

Authorities are expected to announce a third arrest in connection with last month's fatal wrong-house home invasion and gun trafficking ring in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and police chiefs from Lower Merion, Lower Moreland and Abington Township held a press conference today to announce charges against a third suspect.

According to a press release, the third arrest involves a gun trafficking organization that's connected to the home invasion.

Last month, Kelvin Roberts and Charles Fulforth were charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary, and related offenses.

Police claim Roberts and Fulforth broke into Andrew Gaudio's home on Meredith Road in Wynnewood on Dec. 8, shooting Gaudio and his mother. Gaudio was killed while his mother, Bernadette Gaudio, was left paralyzed.

The Montgomery County district attorney said last month Gaudio's murder was the result of a wrong-house home invasion. Roberts and Fulforth intended to steal guns but had the wrong house, according to the DA.

Roberts and Fulforth worked at The Junkleggers in Willow Grove. During a press conference last month, Steele said Roberts and Fulforth were tipped off about a "whole lot of guns" at a house after the business conducted an estimate on Dec. 6 at a home in Bucks County with a similar address to Gaudio's in Wynnewood.

This is a developing story and will be updated.